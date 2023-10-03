We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity
*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%
-
SDR
-
HDR
Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games
*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 60W), all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync®
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Black Stabilizer®
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
More Vividly and Realistically
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.
**The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
***The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR
Immersive Gaming Experience
32UP83A boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
55W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
821 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
What people are saying
-
(Only for customers located in Canada)