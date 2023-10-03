About Cookies on This Site

34" 34WL85C QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34WL85C-B

34WL85C-B

34" 34WL85C QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

Front View
The Quality That Pros Need
34" Curved UltraWide™ Monitor

The Quality That Pros Need

More Space for Multi-Tasking
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 aspect ratio combined with the curved screen is great for work. This allows for concurrent monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and tons of VSTs and effects can be displayed while working.
A New Level of Colour Performance
IPS Display

A New Level of Colour Performance

IPS display delicately expresses richer colours at any angle.
Detailed Contrast
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

HDR-compatible monitors display brighter whites and blacker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.
Unified Interface for Easy Set-up
OnScreen Control

Unified Interface for Easy Set-up

OnScreen Control gives quick, easy access to a host of important monitor settings.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. Actual Onscreen Control may vary due to product enhancement.

Dual Controller Makes It Easier
PBP & Dual Controller

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual controller helps you control multi devices connected to one screen, with one keyboard or mouse. You can simply drag and drop files over the connected devices.
Higher Work Efficiency
Ergonomic Design

Higher Work Efficiency

With its elegant, stunning profile, this monitor turns heads even when powered off. Its virtually borderless deisgn and gorgeous slim ArcLine stand add to its chic image.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

1900R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

81.7W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

986 x 525 x 211

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

814 x 359.1 x 92.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

814 x 569.5 x 250.8(↑) 814 x 459.5 x 250.8(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

86.72

Curvature

1900R

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

PBP

2PBP

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

What people are saying