34" UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

34WP65G-B

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor

Screen Space

UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080)

HDR10

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

sRGB 99%

Colour

Connectivity

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

34" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).

icon

Aspect ratio

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD

icon

Design

Narrow Bezel

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

 

Clear and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images*.

  • SDR
  • HDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colours and Wide View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Gaming scene with seamless, fluid movement comparing to the conventional mode
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch every single moment in real-time.
  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

Easy Connectivity

LG 34WP65G features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

Easy Connectivity with USB Type-C™

*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

Work report displayed on the monitor emitting reduced blue light with the color temperature similar to paper, comparing to the conventional mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP65G on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

 

icon

Height

0~110mm

 

icon

Tilt

5~20°

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.6

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

40W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 219 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 568.1 x 238.0(↑) 816.5 x 458.1 x 238.0(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

6

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.9

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1080 at 75Hz

