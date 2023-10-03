About Cookies on This Site

38'' UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor

38WN75C-B

LG Ultrawide monitor
See More Create Better

Detailed Contrast
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

True Colours and Wider View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD (3840 x 1600) resolution has three times the pixel space of 16:9 Full HD, allowing more information to be processed at a glance, helping you to be more productive.
Control with a Few Clicks
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Care for Eyes
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

React Faster to Opponents

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 545 x 212

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(↑) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Size [cm]

95.29

Curvature

2300R

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

