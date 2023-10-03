About Cookies on This Site

LG 49WL95C-W 49 Inch 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

LG 49WL95C-W 49 Inch 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

49WL95C-WY

LG 49WL95C-W 49 Inch 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

49WL95C-WY
Space for Ultimate Productivity

Space for Ultimate Productivity

Go Beyond Multitasking
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

The 49WL95C is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

Save Time

Save Time

Save Time

Find references and organize stock images for use with raw images. Image thumbnails can be viewed on a single screen without changing the current window, so you can reduce the time spent in the image planning phase.

Manage the Whole Timeline

Manage the Whole Timeline

Manage the Whole Timeline

By checking the video storyboard, you can inspect source clips for your videos. Without switching windows, you can view thumbnails of the source files and upload the files to the timeline.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Do Work Simultaneously

Do Work Simultaneously

Do Work Simultaneously

You can check a five-minute timeline and carry out an arrangement task without scrolling. For music clips used in YouTube videos, tasks can be completed with 1:1 video editing and a mixing tool.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Expand Your Workspace

Expand Your Workspace

Expand Your Workspace

Stacking two 49WL95C monitors vertically, you can achieve the same screen space and clarity as four 27-inch QHD monitors with fewer cables and smaller bezels.

*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Dual Controller Makes It Easier
Dual Controller 2.0

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual controller helps you control multi devices connected to one screen, with one keyboard or mouse. You can simply drag and drop files over the connected devices.

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Versatile Display Settings
OnScreen Control

Versatile Display Settings

On Screen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.
Versatile Display Settings Watch the Full Movie with Audio Descriptions
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

More and more users are using high-end laptops as mobile workstations. Supporting USB Type-C, the 49WL95C can complete your portable workstation with just one cable.
Rich Bass Sound
2x10W Stereo Speakers

Rich Bass Sound

49WL95C boasts 2 x 10W built-in stereo speakers. It can cover a small editing room or private room without using external speakers, with Rich Bass supported.
Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk
HDR 10
HDR 10

Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk

HDR technology is now applied to various content. 49WL95C supports HDR 10 that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
Automatic Brightness Control
Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment.
Easy and Ergonomic
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customize the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

49

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Curvature

3800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.0W (HDMI Input)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

80W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

12.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

15.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1330 x 298 x 490

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3(↑) 1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.234 x 0.234

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

49

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

124.46

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Curvature

3800R

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(4ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

85W

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

PBP

2PBP/3PBP

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

10W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

