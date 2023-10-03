About Cookies on This Site

Multi V Water S

The LG Multi V Water S air conditioning system uses a water based vrf system to cool your home. Contact LG to find the best air conditioning option for you.

MULTI_V_Water_S_01

MULTI V Water S

Highly efficient water source system for convenient installation

Features
World's First Class Cooling and Heating Efficiency

Long Piping for Flexible Design Application

Compact Size

Outdoor unit can be placed inside a closet, no need for roof or outside space. It can be applicable for small space application such as shops in city centers and malls.

Long Piping for Flexible Design Application

