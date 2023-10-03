About Cookies on This Site

In-Glass OLED Wallpaper

55EG5CD-C

In-Glass OLED Wallpaper

55EG5CD-C

PANEL

Screen Size

55" (54.64" measured diagonally)

Panel Technology

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)

Operation Hours

18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)

Orientation

Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (1+1), DP (1+1)

Output

DP (1+1), Audio, IR out (w/RS232C OUT Port Share)

External Control

RS232C in/out (1+1), RJ45 in/out (1+1), IR receiver (1+1), USB 3.0 (1+1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

(Off-bezel, with Glass) 101.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 mm (U/B/L/R) (On-bezel, with Glass) 107.9 / 87.9 / 88.5 / 91.6 mm (U/B/L/R) (On-bezel, w/o Glass, Only Panel) 6.6 / 6.6 / 7.2 / 10.3 mm (U/B/L/R)

Dimension (W x H x D)

(Head) 861.3x 1,406.2 x 13 mm (w/o Hanging Acc.) (T-Con Box) 312.2 x 213.4 x 16 mm (Signage Box) 412.6 x 222.4 x 64.3 mm

Weight

(Head) 31.2 kg (T-Con Box) 1.6 kg (Signage Box) 4.3 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,880 x 1,015 x 363 mm

Packed Weight

71.4 kg (Glass Module 1ea, T-Con Box 2ea, Signage Box 2ea)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Yes

Temperature sensor, Cooling FAN, ISM method, DPM select, DPM wake up, Energy saving, Motion eye care, File play with USB, Internal memory (64 GB), USB cloning, Calibration mode, PM mode, Fail over, DP daisy chain

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100–240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

190 W

DPM

3 W under

Power off

Less than 0.5 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS-Type Compatible

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIILITY

SuperSign OLED

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote controller (include battery 2ea), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box, 1.5m x 2ea), Power Hanness Cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box), IR receiver, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Jack cover, Signage box mounting bracket, T-Con box mounting bracket, FFC cable cover, Hanging Supporter front, Hanging supporter rear, Hanging supporter rear cover, FFC cable supporter assy, Ceiling bracket

Optional

OPS kit (KT-OPSA)

What people are saying