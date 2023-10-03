We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In-Glass OLED Wallpaper
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55" (54.64" measured diagonally)
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Operation Hours
-
18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI (1+1), DP (1+1)
-
Output
-
DP (1+1), Audio, IR out (w/RS232C OUT Port Share)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out (1+1), RJ45 in/out (1+1), IR receiver (1+1), USB 3.0 (1+1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
(Off-bezel, with Glass) 101.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 mm (U/B/L/R) (On-bezel, with Glass) 107.9 / 87.9 / 88.5 / 91.6 mm (U/B/L/R) (On-bezel, w/o Glass, Only Panel) 6.6 / 6.6 / 7.2 / 10.3 mm (U/B/L/R)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
(Head) 861.3x 1,406.2 x 13 mm (w/o Hanging Acc.) (T-Con Box) 312.2 x 213.4 x 16 mm (Signage Box) 412.6 x 222.4 x 64.3 mm
-
Weight
-
(Head) 31.2 kg (T-Con Box) 1.6 kg (Signage Box) 4.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,880 x 1,015 x 363 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
71.4 kg (Glass Module 1ea, T-Con Box 2ea, Signage Box 2ea)
-
Yes
-
Temperature sensor, Cooling FAN, ISM method, DPM select, DPM wake up, Energy saving, Motion eye care, File play with USB, Internal memory (64 GB), USB cloning, Calibration mode, PM mode, Fail over, DP daisy chain
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100–240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Typ.
-
190 W
-
DPM
-
3 W under
-
Power off
-
Less than 0.5 W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / NA
-
OPS-Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
-
Yes
-
SuperSign OLED
-
Yes
-
SuperSign C
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote controller (include battery 2ea), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box, 1.5m x 2ea), Power Hanness Cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box), IR receiver, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Jack cover, Signage box mounting bracket, T-Con box mounting bracket, FFC cable cover, Hanging Supporter front, Hanging supporter rear, Hanging supporter rear cover, FFC cable supporter assy, Ceiling bracket
-
Optional
-
OPS kit (KT-OPSA)
