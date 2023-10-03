We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” Class (48.3”) Diagonal Dual-View OLED Display
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the from polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)
-
Life time (Min.)
-
20,000 hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI (1+1), DP (1+1), DVI-D (1+1)
-
Output
-
Audio (1+1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1+1), RJ45 (1+1), IR Receiver, USB 2.0 (2), USB 3.0 (2)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
2, 2, 2, 2 mm (U, B, L, R *Off-bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
Head : 48.3" x 27.7" x 0.3" (Edge depth : 0.36") Signage Box : 18.5" x 15.9" x 3"
-
Weight
-
Head : 46.3 lbs / Signage Box : 17.6 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
53" x 38.9" x 10.6" (Inner)
-
Packed Weight
-
80.5 lbs
-
Special Features
-
Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Source Selection, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Motion Eyecare, Power Indicatior On/Off, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8 GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Local time auto setting, Fail over, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON
-
Operation Temperature
-
32° F to 104° F
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
375 W
-
DPM
-
3 W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / NA
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
-
Yes
-
SuperSign W-Lite
-
Yes
-
SuperSign C
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Fixed Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CF-EH5C), Rotational Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CR-EH5C), Wall Mount Kit (ACC-W-EH5C), Stand Kit 1 (ACC-S-EH5C), Stand Kit 2 (ACC-S1-EH5C), Signage Box Cover (ACC-C-EH5C)
-
UPC
-
719192606234
-
WARRANTY
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labour) | Extended Warranties Available
-
