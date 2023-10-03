About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55” Class (48.3”) Diagonal Dual-View OLED Display

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

55” Class (48.3”) Diagonal Dual-View OLED Display

55EH5C

55” Class (48.3”) Diagonal Dual-View OLED Display

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level

Contrast Ratio

100,000 : 1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the from polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)

Life time (Min.)

20,000 hrs

Operation Hours

18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (1+1), DP (1+1), DVI-D (1+1)

Output

Audio (1+1)

External Control

RS232C (1+1), RJ45 (1+1), IR Receiver, USB 2.0 (2), USB 3.0 (2)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Silver

Bezel Width

2, 2, 2, 2 mm (U, B, L, R *Off-bezel)

Dimension (W x H x D)

Head : 48.3" x 27.7" x 0.3" (Edge depth : 0.36") Signage Box : 18.5" x 15.9" x 3"

Weight

Head : 46.3 lbs / Signage Box : 17.6 lbs

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

53" x 38.9" x 10.6" (Inner)

Packed Weight

80.5 lbs

SPECIAL FEATURES

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Source Selection, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Motion Eyecare, Power Indicatior On/Off, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8 GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Local time auto setting, Fail over, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

32° F to 104° F

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

375 W

DPM

3 W

Power off

0.5 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign W-Lite

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Fixed Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CF-EH5C), Rotational Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CR-EH5C), Wall Mount Kit (ACC-W-EH5C), Stand Kit 1 (ACC-S-EH5C), Stand Kit 2 (ACC-S1-EH5C), Signage Box Cover (ACC-C-EH5C)

OTHER

UPC

719192606234

WARRANTY

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labour) | Extended Warranties Available

What people are saying