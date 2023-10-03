We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wallpaper OLED Signage
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ.1.0%)
-
Life time (Typ.)
-
30,000 hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait and Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, LAN in/out, IR Receiver, USB 2.0, USB 3.0
-
Bezel colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U, B, L, R *Offset bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm
-
Weight
-
Head: 5.5 kg, Signage Box: 5.3 kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,383 x 834 x 252 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
22.5 kg
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Source Selection, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Motion Eyecare, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP, Internal Memory (64 GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Local Time Auto Setting, Failover, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON, DP daisy chain
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100–240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
190 W
-
DPM
-
Less than 3 W
-
Power off
-
Less than 0.5 W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / NA
-
OPS-Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
-
Yes
-
SuperSign OLED
-
Yes
-
SuperSign C
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote controller (includes 2 batteries), Cable (connection between screen and signage box), Power cord, DP cable, RS-232C cable, RS-232C gender, LAN cable, IR receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount plate (includes screws), Harness locking cover, Set install guide
-
Optional
-
Signage box bracket (U-Leg), FPC cable cover
