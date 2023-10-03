About Cookies on This Site

Wallpaper OLED Signage

55EJ5C-B

Wallpaper OLED Signage

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178 x 178

Response Time

1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ.1.0%)

Life time (Typ.)

30,000 hrs

Operation Hours

18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)

Orientation

Portrait and Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, LAN in/out, IR Receiver, USB 2.0, USB 3.0

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Bezel colour

Black

Bezel Width

1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U, B, L, R *Offset bezel)

Dimension (W x H x D)

Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm

Weight

Head: 5.5 kg, Signage Box: 5.3 kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,383 x 834 x 252 mm

Packed Weight

22.5 kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

Yes

Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Source Selection, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Motion Eyecare, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP, Internal Memory (64 GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Local Time Auto Setting, Failover, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON, DP daisy chain

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100–240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

190 W

DPM

Less than 3 W

Power off

Less than 0.5 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS-Type Compatible

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIILITY

SuperSign OLED

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote controller (includes 2 batteries), Cable (connection between screen and signage box), Power cord, DP cable, RS-232C cable, RS-232C gender, LAN cable, IR receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount plate (includes screws), Harness locking cover, Set install guide

Optional

Signage box bracket (U-Leg), FPC cable cover

