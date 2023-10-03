About Cookies on This Site

UST LED FHD Projector

UST LED FHD Projector, HF65LA
Only 38cm to Get 100 inch Big Picture

HF65L is whole new type of projector for home cinema. It only needs 38cm to get 100 inch cinematic size. Without distance calculation, just put HF65L on your existing furniture in front of wall and play.
CineBeam Anywhere

LG CineBeam HF65L gives you a cinematic viewing experience up to an extra large 100 inch class size.
Designed for Harmonic Interior

If you are not satisfied with conventional projector with messy wires on middle of your table or ugly ceiling bracket, CineBeam Ultra Short Throw will be perfect solution for you. Just put in on your furniture near the wall, then you get neat and tidy interior immediately.
No Shadow on the Screen

You don't need to worry about shadow on the screen, because there is no need to walk around in front of projector.
Live TV Anywhere

LG CineBeam HF65L is a portable projector with TV functions. Be it the TV tuner, HF65L is able to receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows with up to 100 inch class size.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

LG CineBeam HF65L offers clear Full HD picture quality with 1,000 Lumen high brightness*, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine. Innovative 1,000 Lumen high brightness provides more clear visibility.

*The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

Free From Judder
TruMotion

MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) Technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid.
WebOS Makes it Even Smarter

Enjoy optimized SMART UI for the big screen and smart functions. Content navigation is easy, with a UI design based on TV customer feedback.
Go Wireless

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen Share* provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphone, tablets or bluetooth speaker.

*LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) / WIDI(Intel) devices.

Bring Your Favorite Devices to Big Screen

With various wired support*, HF65L can connect with various devices such as TV set-top box, console game, lap top, tablet, and smartphone.

*Wire support for mobile mirroring for android : MHL, slimport(MYDP) or HDMI / For iOS : Apple AV adaptor.

No Laptop Required

It is no longer need to connect PC anymore. Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.
Easily Adjustable Image
4 Corner Keystone

If you want more squarely organized picture, 4 corner keystone will help you to adjust it corner by corner. It corrects horizontal distortion and vertical distortion of your picture.
Semi-permanent LED Illumination System

LG's high-efficiency LED light source will last up to 30,000 hours.
It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don't spend lamp replacement cost anymore.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual (Motorized Focus)

Zoom

1.25x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 140"

Standard (lens to wall)

100"@2.7~3.4m

Throw Ratio

1.2 - 1.5

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Power Supply

Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

USB Type-C

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

IP control

YES

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

FEATURES

Background Image

YES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Closed Caption

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Tact Key

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

314 x 210 x 95

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

3.2

