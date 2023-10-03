About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Minibeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Minibeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share

PH550

Minibeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share

Bluetooth Sound Out

Bluetooth Sound Out

Wirelessly stream sound directly from the PF1000U projector to a Bluetooth compatible sound system like home audio speakers, headphones or portable speakers to pair big sound to the big viewing experience.
Connect Wirelessly

Connect Wirelessly

The PH550 has a wireless mirroring function that connects it to a smartphone or a tablet accessing content for projection¹. It also can display movies, pictures, music and even office documents on USB drives too.
Embedded – Up to 2.5 Hours

Embedded – Up to 2.5 Hours

Take the PH550 projector anywhere, anytime without fumbling with cords or clunky power adapters, and enjoy up to two and a half hours of use.
TV Tuner

TV Tuner

LG PW1500 is an LED projector with TV functions. Receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows.
30,000 Hours of Entertainment

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

This projector's pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colours, and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours. It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.
High Definition Resolution

High Definition Resolution

Pictures are sharper. Colours are more vibrant. Entertainment is more real. Everything looks better in high definition.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

90" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm

Throw Ratio

0.19

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.2

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

3Ch Laser

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

350W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

USB Type-C

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

IP control

YES

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

FEATURES

Background Image

YES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Closed Caption

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

680 x 347 x 128

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

12.2

What people are saying