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LG Vegetable Tray Refrigerator Accessory

LG Vegetable Tray Refrigerator Accessory

AGM30160709
15 degree side view
front view
Life Style view
Life Style view
Life Style view
15 degree side view
front view
Life Style view
Life Style view
Life Style view

Key Features

  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
  • Use it to store washed vegetables or fruits in the refrigerator.
  • Keep produce fresher, longer in our sturdy, clear veggie tray with lid and flexible storage dividers.
  • Our accessories are the perfect fit in your LG fridge, with premium quality and peak functionality.
More

Mounting Location

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to use

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product colour may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGM30160709

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    204 x 162 x 396

GENERAL

  • Category

    Vegetable Basket

  • Part Number

    AGM30160709

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