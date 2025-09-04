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LG Vegetable Tray Refrigerator Accessory
LG Vegetable Tray Refrigerator Accessory
AGM30160709
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Key Features
- Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
- Use it to store washed vegetables or fruits in the refrigerator.
- Keep produce fresher, longer in our sturdy, clear veggie tray with lid and flexible storage dividers.
- Our accessories are the perfect fit in your LG fridge, with premium quality and peak functionality.
Mounting Location
For French Door Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
- Some models can only be installed horizontally.
For Side by Side Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
- If there is a wine rack or another shelf above or below the shelf where you plan to install the Beverage Tray, installation may be restricted.
For Top Mount / Bottom Mount Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
- Some models can only be installed horizontally.
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Using the Product
• Fill the tray with fruits or vegetables and place it on the shelf. If the shelf is not deep enough to fit the tray with the narrow side facing front, turn the tray so the long side faces front.
• The wicker trays can be inserted upright to act as partitions. Always wash the wicker trays and allow to dry in a shaded place if they become soiled.
• Take care not to drop the tray while in use, as it may break.
Using the Product
<Wicker Trays Horizontal>
• To act as trays, place the trays flat with the tabs facing away from the grooves.
Using the Product
<Wicker Trays Vertical>
• To act as partitions, slide the trays in upright with the tabs between the grooves.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product colour may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
204 x 162 x 396
GENERAL
Category
Vegetable Basket
Part Number
AGM30160709
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