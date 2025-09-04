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LG Sound Suite M5 & M7 Series Power Cord (3.5m)

LG Sound Suite M5 & M7 Series Power Cord (3.5m)

COV31861401
Front view of LG Sound Suite M5 & M7 Series Power Cord (3.5m) COV31861401
front view
Bottom view
close up view
Front view of LG Sound Suite M5 & M7 Series Power Cord (3.5m) COV31861401
front view
Bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • LG Audio Power Cord
  • Total length when assembled: 3.5m
  • Black color
  • Refer to the compatible model list below
More
M5
M5
M7
M7

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

COV31861401

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (m)

    3.5

  • Net Weight (g)

    200

GENERAL

  • Category

    Power Cord

  • Part Number

    COV31861401

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