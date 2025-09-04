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​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72

​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72

COV31979301
Front view of ​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72 COV31979301
Component view
close up view
Stand left perspective
Life style view
Dimension view
Front view of ​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72 COV31979301
Component view
close up view
Stand left perspective
Life style view
Dimension view

Key Features

  • LG Audio Genuine Stand
  • Premium design, Precision height
  • Easy to Cable management
  • This product consists of two stands
  • This is a stand product without audio & power cord
  • Refer to the compatible model list below
More
M7
M7
LG Sound Suite M7 & M5 wireless speaker stand on the exclusive stand.

LG Sound Suite M7 & M5 wireless speaker stand on the exclusive stand.

*A longer power cable may be required when using the stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cable is available for extended placement.

Designed for clean interiors and precise sound

Designed for M7 and M5, the floor stand positions the speaker at the ideal listening height for clear, accurate sound. Color- and finish-matched materials blend seamlessly into your space, while built-in cable management keeps power cables neatly concealed.

Clean cable management, refined finishing

3 images showing how Sound Suite M7&M5's cable is neatly managed with the stand with matched color and finish

*A longer power cable may be required when using the stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cable is available for extended placement.

Precision height for accurate sound delivery

By placing the speaker at the right listening height, the floor stand supports clear, accurate sound and a more immersive listening experience.

A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV

*A longer power cable may be required when using the stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cable is available for extended placement.

Discover the speakers designed for this stand

Explore M7 and M5 speakers engineered to work seamlessly with this floor stand for accurate placement and consistent listening height.

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Learn more

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn more

Installing the Stand

Checking before installing the stand

Please check the following first.

• The following stands can be used depending on the speaker model.

- M7: FS-M71(Stand × 1), FS-M72(Stand × 2)

- M5: FS-M51(Stand × 1), FS-M52(Stand × 2)

- The number of components may vary depending on the stand model.

 

• The stand does not include a power cord. Use the power cord included with the Sound Suite

speaker, or purchase a separate power cord from LGE.COM. (Separate power cord length: 3.5 m)

 

• When assembling, ensure that all of the provided screws are attached. If the screws are not fully tightened, the product may tilt or tip over, resulting in damage. Tightening the screws with excessive force may cause them to come off due to abrasion of the screw joint.

How to Install

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

COV31979301

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    278 x 670 x 278

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.39

GENERAL

  • Category

    Stand

  • Components

    Stand pole 2EA, Top plate, Base 2EA, Screw(M4 x 15mm) 8EA, Screw(M4 x 8mm) 2EA

  • Part Number

    COV31979301

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