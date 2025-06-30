Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
StandbyME 2 Carry Strap & Wall-Mount Holder

StandbyME 2 Carry Strap & Wall-Mount Holder

StandbyME 2 Carry Strap & Wall-Mount Holder

WS25XA
WS25XA_2025_Product_Image_Front
WS25XA_2025_Product_Image_Detail
27LX6T_2025_Lifestyle_Image_cut7
27LX6T_2025_Lifestyle_Image_cut5
WS25XA_2025_Product_Image_Front
WS25XA_2025_Product_Image_Detail
27LX6T_2025_Lifestyle_Image_cut7
27LX6T_2025_Lifestyle_Image_cut5

Key Features

  • Portable Convenience: Sling the screen over your shoulder, perfect for room-to-room mobility or on-the-go entertainment
  • Dual Functionality: Not just for carrying, the strap also enables wall hanging, transforming your screen into a digital art frame or ambient display

HANDS-FREE MOBILITY

Sling it over your shoulder like a bag and move from room to room—or even venue to venue—with ease.

Close-up of StanbyME 2 screen being detached, transitioning to a model carrying it with the folio cover and strap.

HANG WITH STYLE

Use the strap to suspend your screen like a digital canvas or menu board. Whether it’s art, ambiance, or information, your content gets a front-row seat.

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Landscape photos are displayed on the screens.

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Landscape photos are displayed on the screens.

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, inch)

    34.25" x 0.83" x 1.18" (Strap), 1.57" x 1.57" x 1.32" (Strap Holder)

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    0.2 lbs

