CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Power Carpet Nozzle

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Power Carpet Nozzle

AGB74272415

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Power Carpet Nozzle

  • 15 degree view
  • top view
  • Bottom view
  • close up view
15 degree view
top view
Bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • LG CordZero™ Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Power Carpet Nozzle
  • Universal Power Nozzle
  • Powered nozzle for carpets or hardwood floors
  • Multi-Surface Nozzle
More

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.

 

Attach the nozzles, tools, or extension pipe by sliding them onto the inlet on the body until they click into place. 

 

The nozzles and tools can also be attached to the end of the extension pipe.

Caution

Use this nozzle to clean carpets or rugs.

- If used on hard flooring, this nozzle will be noisy.

- Each Power Drive Nozzle (Power Carpet or Power Punch) is equipped with a motor and may make a sound when operating.

- Do not use Power Floor Nozzle or Power Carpet Nozzle on PVC or polyurethane mats for infants

and children. 

- The mat may stick to the nozzle, making it difficult to operate, causing damage to the mat or static electricity on the appliance.

Clean mats using the crevice tool.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Clean the brush and roller heads before each use.

 

- If the brush contains foreign objects, the brush may not spin or a noise may occur during operation.

 

Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.

STEP 2

Turn the nozzle upside down and rotate the cover lock slot counter clock wise.

STEP 3

Pull the brush cover forward and pull the brush out.

STEP 4

Attach the crevice tool to the product body and use the vacuum to remove foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.

STEP 5

Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.

Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers.

 

- Wrap the handle of the cleaning brush with a wet towel or cloth and use it to clean the rotating brush and nozzle.

STEP 6

Slide the brush back into the nozzle and rotate the cover back into place.

 

Turn the cover lock clockwise to lock the cover.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Acc Type

    Nozzle & Brush & Mop

