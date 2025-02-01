Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Washer & Dryer Easy Handle (Drawer)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

Washer & Dryer Easy Handle (Drawer)

AAA30793453

Washer & Dryer Easy Handle (Drawer)

()
  • 15 degree side view
  • front view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • top view
  • close up view 1
  • close up view 2
15 degree side view
front view
side view
rear view
top view
close up view 1
close up view 2

Key Features

  • LG Washing machines Genuine Comport Kit
  • LG Dryer Genuine Comport Kit

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Easy Handle is mounted on the front of the detergent drawer of a washer or the water tank of a dryer

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Remove the protective film from the double-sided tape.

Remove the protective film from the double sided tape

STEP 2

Insert Easy Handle diagonally to avoid the tape sticking to the detergent drawer or the water tank.

Insert Easy Handle diagonally to avoid the tape sticking to the detergent drawer or the water tank

STEP 3

Push Easy Handle all the way in to ensure the tape is securely attached.

Push Easy Handle all the way in to ensure the tape is securely attached

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AAA30793453

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 