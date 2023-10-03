About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG5500

LG5500 | One-Touch Speakerphone, Speaker-Independent Voice command

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip phone

Technology

CDMA

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

90.5 x 46.9 x 18.7 mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

86.6g

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hrs

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 150 hrs

Display

262K Colour TFT, 176x220 Pixels, 1.76”

External LCD (Pixel)

65K Colour TFT, 96x64 Pixels, 1.04”

Vibration

Yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS,MMS

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

0,3

Bluetooth

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

Koodo Mobile

Yes

