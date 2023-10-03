LG gram Wireless Mouse

About Cookies on This Site

Sharing slim-lined design with LG's gram laptop.

Just the Right Fit for LG gram

Sharing slim-lined design with LG's gram laptop, the MSA2 helps to your work done anytime and anywhere.

*The product images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The laptop is not included in the package (sold separately).

Light and Easy to Handle

The lightweight gram mouse with a stable grip provides a comfortable operation experience. Also, its compact design helps you to carry easily anywhere you want.

*LG gram mouse weighs 55.5g (excluding batteries).

This compact design mouse provides soft click with less noise.

Noiseless Mouse Click

This compact design mouse provides soft click with less noise, so you can have a quieter environment.

Long-lasting Battery Life

LG gram mouse keeps going up to 12 months battery life with 2 AAA-type batteries. Plus, the On/Off switch button helps to it goes longer.

*Actual battery life may vary based on the use and PC conditions that the user is using.
*gram mouse takes 2 AAA-type batteries (Included in the package).

Plug & Play Easy Installation

Features advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology allows easy set-up without using driver installation.

All Spec

BATTERY

Battery

2 xAAA battery (1.5V)

BUTTON

Button

2 Button, Silent Switch

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

60 x 100 x 32mm

weight(kg)

Approx. 60g

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Wireless (RF 2.4GHz)

