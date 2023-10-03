DVD-ROM Multi Read Drive

About Cookies on This Site

TRANSFER RATES

Read

DVD-ROM: Max 16x, CD-ROM: Max 52x

ACCESS TIME

DVD-RAM

100 ms

CD-ROM

90 ms

DATA TRANSFER RATE

DVD-ROM

Max 22.1 MB/s

CD-ROM

Max 7.8 MB/s

INTERFACE

Type

E-IDE/ATAPI

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Read/Write

Windows 95, 98, 2K, ME, NT 4.0 or Later, XP, Vista, 2003 server, Linux Slackware Ver 3.10, Solaris Ver 2.4 or higher

SUPPORTED FORMATS

Read/Write

DVD-RAM, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R/RW, DVD-ROM, CD-R/-RW,CD-ROM Mode 1, 2, CD-DA, CD-ROM XA, Mixed CD, CD-Extra, CD-Text, CD-I, Photo-CD, CD Audio disc

LOADING/MOUNTING

Loading

Motorized Tray

SIZE

WxHxD

146 x 41.3 x 165 mm

Weight

.7kg

