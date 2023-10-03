About Cookies on This Site

Your Data Professionally Managed

N4B1N

Your Data Professionally Managed

N4B1N

Your Data Professionally Managed

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Data Transfer Rates

3Gb/s

Dimensions (WxHxD)

190 x 289.4 x 270.5mm

Weight

7.0 kg / 15.43 lbs.

HDD

Recommend Capacity

250GB, 500GB, 700GB, 1.0TB

Interface

SATA II

RPM

7200

Buffer

8MB / 16MB

Size

88.9 mm

Number of Slots

4

WRITE SPEEDS (MAX)

BD

8x

DVD

16x

CD

40x

READING SPEED (MAX)

BD

8x

DVD

16x

CD

40x

LAN INTERFACE

Standard Compliance

IEEE802.3ab/IEEE802.3u/IEEE802.3 standard

Data Transfer Rates

1000/100/10 Mbps

Connector Type

RJ-45

Number of Ports

1

USB INTERFACE

Standard Compliance

USB 2.0

Connector Type

USB Type A

Number of Ports

3 (Front 1 ea, Rear 2ea)

Data Transfer Rates

Max: 480Mbps (High Speed Mode)/Max: 12Mbps(Full Speed Mode)

OTHER INTERFACE

Memory Card Reader

4 in 1 (SD,MMC,MS, xD)

NETWORK FILE SERVICES

Transport Protocol

TCP/IP

Management

HTTP/S

Time Syncronization

NTP

Network Options

DHCP IP or static IP

POWER

Voltage/Hz

Internal AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz

Idle Mode (Typical)

44W

Sleep Mode (Typical)

14W

INCLUDED SOFTWARE

Operating System

Embedded Linux (Kernel 2.6)

Client OS Support

Win 2000, XP, Vista, Windows, Server 2003, Mac OS 10.3 and later, Linux (Redhat9, Ubuntu, Suse)

Software Bundle

Comnso backup v2.5, Comnso Restore v2.5, LG NAS Detector v 1.0

REGULATIONS

Regulations & Standards

FCC, UL, CE, CE Marking, RoHS

