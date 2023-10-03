About Cookies on This Site

Over The Range Microwave (2.0 cu.ft.)

Over The Range Microwave (2.0 cu.ft.)

LMV2081SS

Over The Range Microwave (2.0 cu.ft.)

All Spec

GENERAL

Capacity

2.0 cu.ft.

Colour

Stainless Steel

FEATURES

Output Power

1000

Control Type

Keypad

Display

12 Digit Dual Line VFD

COOKING

Power Levels

10

Sensor Touch Fuctions

Yes

Sensor Popcorn

Yes

Sensor Reheat

Yes

Auto Defrost

Auto, Time and Quick Defrost

EZ_On

Yes

Soften / Melt

Yes

More Less

Yes

Custom Set

Yes

Hold Warm

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Turntable Type

Glide N Cook™

Turntable Diameter

15 .75" X 13.23"

Clock / Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

Cooking Rack

One Level Cooking Rack

LIGHTING

Cooktop Lighting

Incandescent (1)

SAFETY

Child Lock

Yes

VENTING

Filtration

Charcoal Filter

Speed

5

Auto Time Set

Yes

Vent Type

Hidden Vent

Vent Air Flow

300

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

29 15/16" x 16 7/16" x 15 5/8"

Weight (lbs)

60 lbs. / 61 lbs. (Stainless)

ACCESSORIES

Recirculating Charcoal Filter

Included

Accessory

Defrost Plate

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454 027123

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 5 Years Part on Magnetron

