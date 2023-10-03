We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BLACK STAINLESS STEEL SERIES 6.7 CU. FT. CAPACITY ELECTRIC DOUBLE OVEN RANGE WITH EASYCLEAN®
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding (Electric Double Oven)
-
Oven Capacity
-
2.3 cu.ft. Upper / 4.4 cu.ft. Lower
-
Total Capacity
-
6.7 cu.ft
-
Oven / Cooktop
-
IntuiTouch™ / Keypad
-
Display
-
VFD Scrolling
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), Smart Oven Light On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Kids Meal
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Radiant
-
No. of Radiant Element
-
5
-
Hot Surface Indicator
-
5
-
Warming Zone
-
Yes
-
Left Front
-
6" / 9" - 1400W / 3000W
-
Right Front
-
9" / 12" / 1700W/2700W
-
Left Rear
-
6" - 1200W
-
Right Rear
-
6" - 1200W
-
Centre
-
7" - 100W (Warming)
-
EasyClean® Technology
-
Yes
-
Self-Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
3 hr, 4 hr & 5 hr
-
Infrared Grill
-
Yes
-
Variable Boil
-
High, Low
-
Broil Element (Upper)
-
3200W (1600W x 2) InfraGrill
-
Bake Element (Upper)
-
2100W / 6 Pass
-
Broil Element (Lower)
-
3800W / 6 Pass
-
Bake Element (Lower)
-
2500W / 8 Pass (Hidden Bake)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System
-
True Convection
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes
-
No. of Racks
-
3 (2 standard / 1 offset)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7 (2 Upper / 5 Lower)
-
WideView® Window
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Wide View Oven Window
-
Yes
-
No. of Lights
-
2 Incandescent (1 Upper / 1 Lower)
-
Delay Bake / Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Cook & Warm
-
Yes
-
Favourites
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel (BD)
-
Oven Interior
-
Brilliant Blue
-
Handles
-
Matching Metal Handle
-
Requirements
-
120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Height (to top of cooktop)
-
36"
-
Height (to top of backguard)
-
47 1/16"
-
Depth (without handle)
-
25 13/16"
-
Depth (with handle)
-
28 3/16"
-
Oven Interior (Upper) (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 8 11/16" x 18 15/16"
-
Oven Interior (Lower) (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 16 5/16" x 18 15/16"
-
Net Weight / Shipping Weight
-
213 lbs / 263 lbs
-
Package Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
33" x 49 5/8" x 29 15/16"
-
LDE3037BD
-
772454 066047
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units
