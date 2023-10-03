About Cookies on This Site

6.1 cu. ft. Large Capacity Gas Double Oven Range with Infrared Grill

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.1 cu. ft. Large Capacity Gas Double Oven Range with Infrared Grill

LDG3037ST

6.1 cu. ft. Large Capacity Gas Double Oven Range with Infrared Grill

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding (Gas Double Oven)

Oven Capacity

2.2 cu.ft Upper / 3.9 cu.ft Lower

Total Capacity

6.1 cu.ft

CONTROLS

Oven / Cooktop

Knobs/ Keypad

Display

﻿﻿VFD Scrolling

Control Lock

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), Smart Oven Light On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment

Door Lock

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Sealed Gas Burners

No. of Elements

5

ELEMENT SIZE AND WATTAGE

Left Front

12,000 BTU/h

Right Front

17,000 BTU/h

Left Rear

9,100 BTU/h

Right Rear

5,000 BTU/h

Centre

8,000 BTU/h (Single Oval)

OVEN

EasyClean™ Technology

Yes

Self-Cleaning

Yes

Infrared Grill Broil Element

Yes

Variable Broil

High, Low

Broil Element (Upper)

18,000 BTU/h (Infrared Grill)

Bake Element (Upper)

14,500 BTU/h

Bake Element (Lower)

16,000 BTU/h

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Convection Roast

Yes

No. of Racks

3 (2 standard / 1 offset)

No. of Rack Positions

7 (2 Upper / 5 Lower)

Wide View Oven Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)

Yes

No. of Lights

1 Incandescent

Delay Bake / Delay Clean

Yes

Proof

Yes

Cook & Warm

Yes

Favourites

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Handles

Matching Metal Handle

POWER SOURCE

Requirements

120 VAC

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 9/10"

Height (to top of cooktop)

35 9/10”

Height (to top of backguard)

47 2/5"

Depth (without handle)

26 2/5"

Depth (with handle)

28 4/5"

Oven Interior- Upper (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 8 7/10" x 19 2/5"

Oven Interior- Lower (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 14 4/5" x 19 2/5"

Net Weight / Shipping Weight

233 lbs / 273 lbs

Package Dimensions (WxHxD)

33” x 52” x 31”

UPC CODE

LDG3037ST

772454 061547

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

