6.3 cu.ft Eletric Range with EasyClean® and True Convection

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.3 cu.ft Eletric Range with EasyClean® and True Convection

LRE3061ST

6.3 cu.ft Eletric Range with EasyClean® and True Convection

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 47 7/16" (w/ backguard) x 28"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

Yes

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

No

ProBake ConvectionTM

No

SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

No

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding

Capacity

6.3 cu.ft.

CONTROLS

Oven/Cooktop

IntuiTouch / Keypad

Display

VFD Scrolling Display

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (Normal, Mute), GoCook® Smart Oven Light On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment

Languages

English, French, Spanish

Door Lock

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Radiant

No. of Radiant Element

5

Hot Surface Indicator

1

Warming Zone

Yes

ELEMENT SIZE AND WATTAGE

Left Front

6”/9” - 1400W / 3200W

Right Front

9” - 2500W

Left Rear

6” 1200W

Right Rear

6” 1200W

Centre

7” 100W (Warming)

OVEN

Variable Boil

High, Low

Broil Element

4200W / 6 Pass

No. of Rack Positions

2 Standard / 7

WideView™ Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 Hours

Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)

Yes

GoCook™ Smart Oven Light

Yes

Delay Bake / Delay Clean

Yes

Proof

Yes

Cook & Warm

Yes

DRAWER

Type

Storage

Drawers

0.8 cu.ft

Dimensions (WxHxD)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Available Colour

Stainless (ST)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Handles

Matching Metal Handle

POWER SOURCE

Requirements

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 7/8"

Height (to top of cooktop)

36"

Height (to top of backguard)

47 7/16"

Depth (without handle)

28

Depth (with handle)

28 1/4"

Oven Interior (WxHxD)

24 13/16" x 22 1/4” x 19 11/16”

Net Weight/Shipping Weight

157 lbs / 181 lbs

Package Dimensions (WxHxD)

33 11/16” x 50 7/8” x 30 9/16”

UPC CODES

LRE3061ST

048232 330991

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units

What people are saying