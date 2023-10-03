We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding Electric
-
Capacity
-
5.6 cu.ft
-
Oven / Cooktop
-
Keypad / Knobs
-
Layout
-
IntuiTouch ™ Control System
-
Display
-
LED
-
Electronic Clock & Timer
-
Yes
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes (Except Kitchen Timer, Clock Set, Oven Light)
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), GoCook Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language: English or French
-
Ceramic
-
Yes
-
No of Radiant Elements
-
4
-
No of Radiant Heat Settings
-
25
-
Left Front
-
9" / 2500W
-
Right Front
-
6" / 9" / 1400W/3000W
-
Left Rear and Right Rear
-
6"/ 1200W
-
Self-Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time (2 hr, 3 hr & 4 hr)
-
Yes
-
Variable Broil (High, Low)
-
Yes
-
Broil Element
-
6 Pass / 3600W
-
Bake Element
-
6 Pass / 2800W
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
WideView™ Window
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)
-
1 Incandescent
-
GoCook™ Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Delay Bake / Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
No. of Racks
-
2 Full-Width
-
Type
-
Storage
-
Capacity
-
1.19 cu.ft.
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
23" x 5" x 17 3/4"
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
White (SW), Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
SW (White Finish), ST (Stainless Steel Finish)
-
Requirements
-
120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Height (to top of cooktop)
-
36"
-
Height (to top of backguard)
-
47 5/8"
-
Oven Cavity (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 20 1/4" x 19 3/8"
-
WideView™ Window (WxH)
-
20 1/4" x 12 1/4"
-
Depth (including handle)
-
28"
-
Depth (including door)
-
25 11/16"
-
Net Weight / Shipping Weight
-
175 lbs / 205 lbs
-
Package Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
33" x 51" x 30"
-
Broiler Pan
-
Yes
-
LRE3091ST
-
772454 051012
