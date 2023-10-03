About Cookies on This Site

5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range

5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range

LRE5602SW

5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding

Colour

White

Width

29 7/8"

CONTROLS

Oven/ Cooktop

Keypad

Cooktop

Keypad

Layout

IntuiTouch™ Control System

Display

LED

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language: English or French

COOKTOP

Materials

Smooth Top (Ceran Suprema)

Colour

Grey Pattern on Black Glass

Type of elements

Radiant

Hot surface indicator

5 Indicators Show 'HS' for Hot Surface

No of Radiant Elements

5

Warming Zone

Yes

OVEN

Capacity (cu.ft.)

5.6

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes (2, 3, 4hr)

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Interior Oven Light Adjustment

Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal

No. of Racks/Positions

7

Interior Colour

Blue

Self Cleaning

Yes

Variable Broil

Hi, Low

Broil Element

4000W

Broil Element Pass

6

Bake Element

3400W

Bake Element Type

Hidden

No of Racks

2 Full-Width

No. of Light

1 Incandescent

Preheat Signal

Beeping and Flashing Oven Light (Beeps and Flashes 5 times)

DRAWER

Type

Storage

Capacity

1.0 cu.ft.

Dimensions (WxHxD)

22 1/4"(W) x 5"(H) x 16 1/2"(D)

POWER SOURCE

Left Front

9"/2500W

Right Front

6"/9" - 1400W/3000W

Left Rear

6"/ 1200W

Right Rear

6"/ 1200W

Centre

7"/ 100W (Warming Zone)

DIMENSIONS

Oven Interior (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 20 1/4" x 19 3/8"

Exterior - Width

29 7/8"

Exterior - Height

36" (Cooktop), 47 5/8" (Backguard)

Exterior - Depth

25 11/16" (Door), 28" (with Handle)

Packing (WxHxD)

33" x 51" x 30"

Net Weight

167 lbs / 213 lbs (Net / Shipping)

ENERGY USAGE

Energy Consumption

620 kWh

Rating

12.0 Kw

Electric Supply

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454 053467

WARRANTY

Warranty

Electric Range: 1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Years Parts on the Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units, 90 Days Cosmetic

