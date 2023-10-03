We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Infrared Grill and True Convection
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding Electric
-
Capacity
-
6.3 cu.ft.
-
Oven / Cooktop
-
IntuiTouch™ / Keypad
-
Display
-
IntuiScroll™ Scrolling Display
-
Electronic Clock & Timer
-
Yes
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (Loud, Normal, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection Conversion On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Radiant
-
No. of Radiant Element
-
5
-
Hot Surface Indicator
-
5
-
Warming Zone
-
Yes
-
Left Front
-
6"/9"- 1400W / 3200W
-
Right Front
-
6"/9"- 1400W / 3200W
-
Left Rear
-
6" / 1200W
-
Right Rear
-
6" / 1200W
-
Centre Rear
-
7" / 100W (Warming)
-
Self-Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
3 hr, 4 hr & 5 hr
-
Variable Broil
-
High, Low
-
Infrared Grill Broil Element
-
Yes
-
Broil Element
-
4000W / 4 Pass
-
Bake Element
-
3400W / 6 Pass (Hidden Bake)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System
-
True Convection
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes
-
Convection Element
-
700W
-
No. of Racks / Positions
-
3 Full-Width (2 Standard, 1 offset) / 7
-
WideView™ Window
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)
-
1 (Incandescent)
-
GoCook™ Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Delay Bake / Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Cook & Warm
-
Yes
-
Favourites
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Warming
-
Capacity
-
0.8 cu.ft.
-
Heating Element
-
500W
-
Temperature Settings
-
3 Levels
-
Rack
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"
-
Available Colours
-
White(SW), Stainless Steel(ST), Black(SB)
-
Oven Interior
-
Brilliant Blue
-
Handles
-
Matching Metal Handle
-
Requirements
-
120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Height (to top of cooktop)
-
36"
-
Height (to top of backguard)
-
47 1/8"
-
Depth (without handle)
-
25 7/8"
-
Depth (with handle)
-
28 1/4"
-
Net Weight
-
164 lbs / 188 lbs
-
Gross Weight
-
188lbs
-
Package Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
33 11/16" x 50 7/8" x 30 9/16"
-
LRE6325SB
-
772454 059940
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)