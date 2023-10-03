About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Infrared Grill and True Convection

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.3 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Infrared Grill and True Convection

LRE6325SW

6.3 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Infrared Grill and True Convection

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding Electric

Capacity

6.3 cu.ft.

CONTROLS

Oven / Cooktop

IntuiTouch™ / Keypad

Display

IntuiScroll™ Scrolling Display

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (Loud, Normal, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection Conversion On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment

Door Lock

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Radiant

No. of Radiant Element

5

Hot Surface Indicator

5

Warming Zone

Yes

ELEMENT SIZE AND WATTAGE

Left Front

6"/9"- 1400W / 3200W

Right Front

6"/9"- 1400W / 3200W

Left Rear

6" / 1200W

Right Rear

6" / 1200W

Centre Rear

7" / 100W (Warming)

OVEN

Self-Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

3 hr, 4 hr & 5 hr

Variable Broil

High, Low

Infrared Grill Broil Element

Yes

Broil Element

4000W / 4 Pass

Bake Element

3400W / 6 Pass (Hidden Bake)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System

True Convection

Convection Bake

Yes

Convection Roast

Yes

Convection Element

700W

No. of Racks / Positions

3 Full-Width (2 Standard, 1 offset) / 7

WideView™ Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)

1 (Incandescent)

GoCook™ Smart Oven Light

Yes

Delay Bake / Delay Clean

Yes

Proof

Yes

Cook & Warm

Yes

Favourites

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DRAWER

Type

Warming

Capacity

0.8 cu.ft.

Heating Element

500W

Temperature Settings

3 Levels

Rack

Yes

Dimensions (WxHxD)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

White(SW), Stainless Steel(ST), Black(SB)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Handles

Matching Metal Handle

POWER SOURCE

Requirements

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 7/8"

Height (to top of cooktop)

36"

Height (to top of backguard)

47 1/8"

Depth (without handle)

25 7/8"

Depth (with handle)

28 1/4"

Net Weight

164 lbs / 188 lbs

Gross Weight

188lbs

Package Dimensions (WxHxD)

33 11/16" x 50 7/8" x 30 9/16"

UPC CODE

LRE6325SW

772454 059940

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units

