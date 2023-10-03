About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Freestanding Gas Range (5.0 cu.ft.)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Freestanding Gas Range (5.0 cu.ft.)

LRG30357ST

Freestanding Gas Range (5.0 cu.ft.)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Colour

Stainless Steel

Width

29 7/8"

Installation Type

Freestanding

CONTROL

Oven

SmoothTouch™ Controls

Cooktop

Knobs

Display

VFD

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Thermostat Adjustment, Oven Light On/Off

COOKTOP

No of Burners

5 Sealed

POWER

Left Front

11000 BTU

Right Front

16500 BTU

Left Rear

9100 BTU

Right Rear

5000 BTU

Centre

5000 BTU

OVEN

Capacity (cu.ft.)

5.0

Interior Colour

Grey

Self Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes

Variable Broil

Hi, Low

No of Rack Positions

6

No of Racks

2 Full-Width

Automatic Shut Off

After 12 Hours

Interior Oven Light

Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal

No. of Light

1 Incandescent

Preheat Signal

Beep and Light

Delay Bake

Yes

Delay Clean

Yes

DRAWER

Type

Warming

Heating Element

600W

Temp Settings

3 (High, Medium, Low)

Capacity (cu.ft.)

0.94

Dimensions (WxHxD)

21.9" x 4.5" x 16.5"

DIMENSIONS

Oven Interior (WxHxD)

24" x 19" x 19"

Exterior - Width

30"

Exterior - Height

36 1/4" (Cooktop), 47 3/4" (Backguard)

Exterior - Depth

26 1/4" (Door), 28 3/4" (with Handle)

Packing (WxHxD)

33" x 49 3/5" x 30 4/5"

Weight

210 lbs / 230 lbs (Net / Shipping)

ENERGY USAGE

Rating

1.08 Kw

Electric Supply

120 VAC, 60Hz, 9A

ACCESSORIES

LP Conversion Kit

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC Code

048231316224

WARRANTY

Warranty

Gas Range: 1 Year Parts and Labour

What people are saying