Specs

Reviews

Support

LRG3093ST

Large Capacity Free Standing Gas Range (5.4 cu. ft)

GENERAL

Type

Free Standing Gas

Capacity

5.4 cu.ft.

CONTROLS

Oven / Cooktop

IntuiTouch™ / Knobs

Display

LED

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), Language: English or Spanish, Preheating Alarm Light On/Off

Door Lock

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Coated Procelain

No. of Sealed Gas Burners

5

Left Front

12,000

Left Rear

9,100

Centre

8,000

Right Front

17,000 (SuperBoil ™ )

Right Rear

5,000

OVEN

Type

Self-Cleaning

Variable Cleaning Time

2 hr, 3 hr & 4 hr

WideView™ Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

GoCook™ Smart Oven Light

Yes

Delay Clean

Yes

Delay Bake

12 Hours

Interior Oven Light Adjustment

1, Auto/Manual

No. of Racks/Positions

2 Full/7

Broil Burner

15,500 BTU

Broiler Type

Flat Broiler

Bake Burner

18,000 BTU

DRAWER

Type

Storage

Capacity

1.0 cu.ft.

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Knobs

Matching Metal

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

1.2kW/5A, 120VAC

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 15/16"

Height (to top of cooktop)

36"

Height (to top of backguard)

47 5/8"

Oven Cavity (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 19 1/2" x 19 11/16"

WideView™ Window (WxH)

20 1/4" x 12 1/4"

Depth (including handle)

26 29/32"

Net Weight

231 lbs

Depth (including door)

26 1/2"

UPC CODE

LRG3093ST

772454 052170

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

