Large Capacity Free Standing Gas Range (5.4 cu. ft)
All Spec
-
Type
-
Free Standing Gas
-
Capacity
-
5.4 cu.ft.
-
Oven / Cooktop
-
IntuiTouch™ / Knobs
-
Display
-
LED
-
Electronic Clock & Timer
-
Yes
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), Language: English or Spanish, Preheating Alarm Light On/Off
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Coated Procelain
-
No. of Sealed Gas Burners
-
5
-
Left Front
-
12,000
-
Left Rear
-
9,100
-
Centre
-
8,000
-
Right Front
-
17,000 (SuperBoil ™ )
-
Right Rear
-
5,000
-
Type
-
Self-Cleaning
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
2 hr, 3 hr & 4 hr
-
WideView™ Window
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
GoCook™ Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Delay Bake
-
12 Hours
-
Interior Oven Light Adjustment
-
1, Auto/Manual
-
No. of Racks/Positions
-
2 Full/7
-
Broil Burner
-
15,500 BTU
-
Broiler Type
-
Flat Broiler
-
Bake Burner
-
18,000 BTU
-
Type
-
Storage
-
Capacity
-
1.0 cu.ft.
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Oven Interior
-
Brilliant Blue
-
Knobs
-
Matching Metal
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handle
-
Electrical Requirements
-
1.2kW/5A, 120VAC
-
Width
-
29 15/16"
-
Height (to top of cooktop)
-
36"
-
Height (to top of backguard)
-
47 5/8"
-
Oven Cavity (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 19 1/2" x 19 11/16"
-
WideView™ Window (WxH)
-
20 1/4" x 12 1/4"
-
Depth (including handle)
-
26 29/32"
-
Net Weight
-
231 lbs
-
Depth (including door)
-
26 1/2"
-
LRG3093ST
-
772454 052170
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
