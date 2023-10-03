We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Single Oven Range with EvenJet™ Fan Convection and EasyClean®
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Electric
-
No
-
Gas
-
Yes
-
Induction Slide-in
-
No
-
Slide-in
-
No
-
Freestanding
-
Yes
-
Wall Oven
-
No
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
5.4cu.ft.
-
EasyClean®
-
No
-
Self Clean
-
No
-
ProBakeConvection™
-
No
-
ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
No
-
Colour
-
Stainless Steel
-
Range Type
-
Gas
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
5.4
-
Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
0.8
-
Broil Element (BTU)
-
15500 / 12500
-
Convection (BTU)
-
19000 / 17000 (LNG/LPG)
-
Convection System/Mode/Cooking System
-
EvenJet™ Fan Convection
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Multi-Rack Convection Baking
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch Controls
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
1 Light
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Down
-
After 12 Hours
-
Burner/BTU - Left Rear
-
9100 / 9100
-
Burner/BTU - Right Rear
-
5000 / 5000
-
Burner/BTU - Left Front
-
12000 / 9500
-
Burner/BTU - Right Front
-
17000 / 10000
-
Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)
-
8000 (Oval-Burner) / 8000
-
Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Rear
-
1,100
-
Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Rear
-
650
-
Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Front
-
1,200
-
Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Front
-
1400
-
Center (Warming Zone)
-
2,300
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Porcelain
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Front-Control Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch Controls
-
Display
-
LED Green
-
Language
-
English
-
Smart Function
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
Fahrenheit / Celsius
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Beep
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel/ Black Matte Stainless Steel/ Stainless Steel/ Black/ White
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Matching
-
Knobs
-
Aluminum
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
No
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
268
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
227
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
27 31/32"
-
Overall Height (in)
-
47 5/8"
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 1/2" x 19 1/2" x 19 3/8"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
22 1/4" x 5" x 16 1/2"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
33 1/4" x 51 9/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
4.2A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
460
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
120 VAC
-
Griddle Plate
-
Yes
-
Standard Rack
-
2
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
UPC
-
048232337488
