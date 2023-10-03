About Cookies on This Site

5.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Single Oven Range with EvenJet™ Fan Convection and EasyClean®

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Single Oven Range with EvenJet™ Fan Convection and EasyClean®

LRG3193ST

5.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Single Oven Range with EvenJet™ Fan Convection and EasyClean®

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
5.4 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 47 5/8" x 27 31/32" (w/handle)
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

No

Gas

Yes

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

Yes

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

5.4cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

No

Self Clean

No

ProBakeConvection™

No

ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

No

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

SUMMARY

Range Type

Gas

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

5.4

Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

0.8

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (BTU)

15500 / 12500

Convection (BTU)

19000 / 17000 (LNG/LPG)

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

EvenJet™ Fan Convection

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Multi-Rack Convection Baking

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch Controls

Convection Conversion

Yes

EasyClean®

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

1 Light

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Down

After 12 Hours

COOKTOP

Burner/BTU - Left Rear

9100 / 9100

Burner/BTU - Right Rear

5000 / 5000

Burner/BTU - Left Front

12000 / 9500

Burner/BTU - Right Front

17000 / 10000

Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)

8000 (Oval-Burner) / 8000

Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Rear

1,100

Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Rear

650

Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Front

1,200

Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Front

1400

Center (Warming Zone)

2,300

Cooktop Finish

Porcelain

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch Controls

Display

LED Green

Language

English

Smart Function

Yes

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

Fahrenheit / Celsius

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beep

APPEARANCE

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel/ Black Matte Stainless Steel/ Stainless Steel/ Black/ White

Handle/Knobs

Matching

Knobs

Aluminum

Fingerprint Resistant

No

Oven Door Feature

WideView™

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

268

Product Weight (lbs)

227

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

27 31/32"

Overall Height (in)

47 5/8"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 1/2" x 19 1/2" x 19 3/8"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 1/4" x 5" x 16 1/2"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

33 1/4" x 51 9/16" x 31 5/16"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

4.2A

Amp Rating at 240V

460

KW Rating at 208V

120 VAC

ACCESSORIES

Griddle Plate

Yes

Standard Rack

2

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

UPC CODES

UPC

048232337488

What people are saying