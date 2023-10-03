About Cookies on This Site

5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Dual European Convection System

5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Dual European Convection System

LSC5674WS

5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with Dual European Convection System

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding Electric

Capacity

5.6 cu.ft

CONTROLS

Oven / Cooktop

SmoothTouch™ Controls

Display

IntuiScroll ™ Scrolling VFD Display

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes (Except Kitchen Timer, Clock Set, Oven Light)

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), GoCook Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language: English or French

COOKTOP

Warming Zone

Yes

Ceramic

Yes

No of Radiant Elements

5

No of Radiant Heat Settings

25

ELEMENT SIZE AND WATTAGE

Left Front

7" / 1800W

Right Front

9" / 12" / 1700W/2700W

Left Rear

7"/ 1800W

Right Rear

6" / 1200W

Centre Rear (Warming Zone)

7"/ 100W

Bridge

800W

OVEN

Self-Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time (2 hr, 3 hr & 4 hr)

Yes

Variable Broil (High, Low)

Yes

Broil Element

6 Pass / 4000W

Bake Element

Hidden Bake (6 Pass / 3400W)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System

True European Dual Convection

Convection Bake

Yes

Convection Roast

Yes

Convection Element

2 (700W each)

No. of Racks / Positions

3 (2 Full-Width, 1 Split) / 7

WideView™ Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)

1 Incandescent

GoCook™ Smart Oven Light

Yes

Delay Bake / Delay Clean

Yes

Proofing

Yes

Cook & Warm

Yes

Favourites

3 (Bread, Meat, Chicken)

DRAWER

Type

Warming

Heating Element

600W

Temperature Settings

5 (131 F, 149 F, 167 F, 185 F, 203 F)

Warming Rack

Yes

Capacity / Dimensions (WxHxD)

1.19 cu.ft. / 23" x 5" x 17 3/4"

SAFETY FEATURES

Door Lock

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (WS)

Handles

WS (Stainless Steel Finish)

POWER SOURCE

Requirements

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 7/8"

Height (to top of cooktop)

36"

Height (to top of backguard)

47 5/8"

Oven Cavity (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 20 1/4" x 19 3/8"

WideView™ Window (WxH)

20 1/4" x 12 1/4"

Depth (including handle)

28"

Depth (including door)

25 11/16"

Net Weight / Shipping Weight

204 lbs / 243 lbs

Package Dimensions (WxHxD)

33" x 51" x 30"

ACCESSORIES

Broiler Pan

Yes

UPC CODE

LSC5674WS

772454 027024

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour (In Home Service) 5 Years Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units

