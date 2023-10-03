We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity Electric Range with European Convection System
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding
-
Colour
-
Black
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven/ Cooktop
-
Keypad
-
Cooktop
-
Keypad
-
Layout
-
IntuiTouch™ Control System
-
Display
-
IntuiScroll™ Scrolling VFD Display
-
Electronic Clock & Timer
-
Yes
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language: English or French
-
Ceramic Porcelain
-
Yes
-
No of Radiant Elements
-
5
-
Warming Zone
-
Yes
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
5.6
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
Yes
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Delay Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection System
-
True European Convection
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Interior Oven Light Adjustment
-
Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal
-
No. of Racks/Positions
-
7
-
Interior Colour
-
Blue
-
Self Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Variable Broil
-
Hi, Low
-
Broil Element
-
4000W
-
Broil Element Pass
-
6
-
Bake Element
-
3400W
-
Bake Element Type
-
Hidden
-
No of Racks
-
3 (2 Full-Width, 1 Split)
-
No. of Light
-
1 Incandescent
-
Preheat Signal
-
Beep and Light
-
Convection Element
-
700W
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Broil Pan
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Warming
-
Heating Element
-
600W
-
Temp Settings
-
5
-
Warming_Rack
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
1.19
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
23" x 5" x 17 3/4"
-
Left Front
-
9"/2700W
-
Right Front
-
9"/12" - 1200W/2500W
-
Left Rear
-
6"/ 1200W
-
Right Rear
-
6"/ 1200W
-
Centre
-
7"/ 100W (Warming Zone)
-
Oven Interior (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 20 1/4" x 19 3/8"
-
Exterior - Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Exterior - Height
-
36" (Cooktop), 47 5/8" (Backguard)
-
Exterior - Depth
-
25 11/16" (Door), 28" (with Handle)
-
Packing (WxHxD)
-
33" x 51" x 30"
-
Net Weight
-
181 lbs / 205 lbs (Net / Shipping)
-
Energy Consumption
-
585 kWh / year
-
Rating
-
12.7 Kw
-
Electric Supply
-
120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC
-
Broiler Pan
-
Yes
-
UPC Code
-
772454027017
-
Warranty
-
Electric Range: 1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Years Parts on the Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units, 90 Days Cosmetic
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)