5.4 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Slide-In Range with Fan Convection System
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding Electric Slide-In
-
Capacity
-
5.4 cu.ft.
-
Oven / Cooktop
-
IntuiTouch™ / Knobs
-
Display
-
White VFD
-
Electronic Clock & Timer
-
Yes
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes
-
Audible Preheat Signal
-
Yes
-
Special Functions
-
Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (Loud, Normal, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection Conversion On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Radiant
-
No. of Radiant Element
-
4
-
Left Front
-
6" / 9" - 1400W/3000W (Expandable)
-
Right Front
-
12" - 2700W
-
Left Rear
-
6" - 1200W
-
Right Rear
-
6" - 1200W
-
Self-Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
3 hr, 4 hr & 5 hr
-
Broil Element (Upper)
-
6 Pass / 4000W
-
Bake Element (Upper)
-
6 Pass / 3400W
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System
-
Fan Convection
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes
-
WideView™ Window
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
GoCook™ Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Delay Bake
-
Yes
-
Interior Oven Light Adjustment
-
1, Auto/Manual
-
No. of Racks/Positions
-
2 Full-Width / 7
-
Type
-
Storage Drawer
-
Capacity
-
1.0 cu.ft.
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Oven Interior
-
Brilliant Blue
-
Knobs
-
Matching Metal
-
Requirements
-
120/240VAC, 120/208VAC 11.6kW, 8.7kW
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Height (to top of cooktop)
-
36"
-
Depth (with handle)
-
28 1/4"
-
Oven Cavity (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 19 11/16" x 19 3/8"
-
Drawer (WxHxD)
-
23" x 5" x 17 3/4"
-
WideView™ Window (WxH)
-
20 1/4" x 12 1/4"
-
Net Weight
-
199 lbs
-
LSE3090ST
-
772454059582
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units
What people are saying
-
