5.4 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Slide-In Range with Fan Convection System

5.4 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Slide-In Range with Fan Convection System

LSE3090ST

5.4 cu.ft. Large Capacity Electric Slide-In Range with Fan Convection System

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding Electric Slide-In

Capacity

5.4 cu.ft.

CONTROLS

Oven / Cooktop

IntuiTouch™ / Knobs

Display

White VFD

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (Loud, Normal, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Convection Conversion On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment

Door Lock

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Radiant

No. of Radiant Element

4

ELEMENT SIZE AND WATTAGE

Left Front

6" / 9" - 1400W/3000W (Expandable)

Right Front

12" - 2700W

Left Rear

6" - 1200W

Right Rear

6" - 1200W

OVEN

Self-Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

3 hr, 4 hr & 5 hr

Broil Element (Upper)

6 Pass / 4000W

Bake Element (Upper)

6 Pass / 3400W

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System

Fan Convection

Convection Bake

Yes

Convection Roast

Yes

WideView™ Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

GoCook™ Smart Oven Light

Yes

Delay Clean

Yes

Delay Bake

Yes

Interior Oven Light Adjustment

1, Auto/Manual

No. of Racks/Positions

2 Full-Width / 7

DRAWER

Type

Storage Drawer

Capacity

1.0 cu.ft.

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Knobs

Matching Metal

POWER SOURCE

Requirements

120/240VAC, 120/208VAC 11.6kW, 8.7kW

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 7/8"

Height (to top of cooktop)

36"

Depth (with handle)

28 1/4"

Oven Cavity (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 19 11/16" x 19 3/8"

Drawer (WxHxD)

23" x 5" x 17 3/4"

WideView™ Window (WxH)

20 1/4" x 12 1/4"

Net Weight

199 lbs

UPC CODE

LSE3090ST

772454059582

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units

