30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in

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Air Fry delivers crispy, crowd‑pleasing flavor fast—with no preheating required and no extra countertop gadget needed. Simply press Air Fry to prepare favorites like French fries, hot wings, and more. High temperatures and a powerful convection fan work together to create the crave‑worthy crunch you love while using significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, making it a healthier alternative without sacrificing flavor—or adding the guilt.