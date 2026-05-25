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30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in

30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in

LSEL633CXE
Front view of 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
Front view of 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL633CXE

Key Features

  • Air Fry Setting
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • 2-in-1 Dual Element
  • LG ThinQ® Smart Technology
More

Air Fry Setting

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy, crowd‑pleasing flavor fast—with no preheating required and no extra countertop gadget needed. Simply press Air Fry to prepare favorites like French fries, hot wings, and more. High temperatures and a powerful convection fan work together to create the crave‑worthy crunch you love while using significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, making it a healthier alternative without sacrificing flavor—or adding the guilt.

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle

Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.** For the occasional deep clean, use our standard Self Clean feature.

*Based on Marketplace Survey, August 2023.

**Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

2-in-1 Dual Element

2-in-1 Dual Element

Thanks to our 2-in-1, dual element design, you can conveniently adjust the size of the element to accommodate 6-inch and 9-inch cookware.

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your cooktop remotely, sync it with your smart LG hood or over-the-range microwave to auto-activate the light and vent, and more.

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347433

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Oven Cooking System

    Fan Convection

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch+Knob

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    47.1

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    54.2

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    13000

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9800

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    100(7)

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front, Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Warm)

    Center Rear

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8700

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3000(12), 1900(9)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    Fan Convection

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    3400

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Proof, Slow Cook, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

ACCESSORIES

  • Rear Filter (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Star Certified

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    No

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    202.8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    166.4

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 1/4

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 1/16 x 43 x 29 15/16

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 1/4

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 22 x 20

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

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