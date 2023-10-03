About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Gas Single Oven Slide-In Range with ProBakeConvection™

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Gas Single Oven Slide-In Range with ProBakeConvection™

LSG4515BM

6.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Gas Single Oven Slide-In Range with ProBakeConvection™

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Storage Drawer Capacity (cu.ft.)

0.8 (w/Handle)

COOKTOP

Burner/BTU - Left Rear

9100/9100

Burner/BTU - Right Rear

5000/5000

Burner/BTU - Left Front

12000/10000

Burner/BTU - Right Front

18500/12500 (UltraHeat™)

Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)

10000/10000 (Oval)

Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Rear

1100

Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Rear

650

Burner Simmer / BTU - Left Front

1200

Burner Simmer / BTU - Right Front

1330

Center (Warming Zone)

2300

Cooktop Finish

Stainless Steel

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (BTU)

15500/12500

Convection (BTU)

19000/17000 (LNG/LPG)

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

ProBakeConvection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza

Oven Control Features

SmoothTouch™ Glass

Convection Conversion

Yes

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

1 Light

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Down

After 12 Hours

DRAWER FEATURES

Type

Warming (500 W)

Levels

3 (Hi/Mid/Low)

Time Control

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

Display

VFD

Language

English

Smart Function

NFC Tag On/SmartDiagnosis™

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

Fahrenheit/Celsius

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper

Sabbath Mode

Yes

APPEARANCE

All Available Colours

Matte Black

Knobs

Matte Black

Handle

Matte Black

PrintProof™ Finish

Yes (Only Matte Black)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™

Cooktop Finish

Stainless Steel

SMARTTHINQ® SMART FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

NFC Tag On

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

ThinQ® with Innit and SideChef

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

210

Product Weight (lbs)

189

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 7/8"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

8.3A

Amp Rating at 240V

1002W

KW Rating at 208V

120 VAC

ACCESSORIES

Griddle Plate

Yes

Gliding Rack

1

Standard Rack

2

Wok Grate

1

Meat probe

Yes

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Conversion Kit

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

UPC CODES

LSG4515BM (Matte Black)

048231340236

BRAND

LG STUDIO

Yes

HEATING

Gas

Yes

TYPE

Slide-in

Yes

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

