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30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in

30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in

LSIL633TXE
Front view of 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in LSIL633TXE
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
Front view of 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in LSIL633TXE
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in
30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Fan Convection, Air Fry, Stainless, Slide-in

Key Features

  • 4 Induction Elements
  • True Convection
  • UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element
  • Air Fry Setting
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4 Induction Elements

4 Induction Elements

Four induction cooktop elements of varying sizes and power levels provide all the power and precision you need.

4 Induction Elements

Quatre éléments à induction

True Convection

True Convection Delivers Even Cooking on Every Rack

Using a third heating element attached to the fan, LG’s True Convection technology distributes precise heat and hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly on every rack. Enjoy deliciously browned and crispy meals, plus faster preheating and cook times.*

True Convection

True Convection

*as compared to LG models without True Convection

UltraHeat 3.9kW Element

Flexible Elements for Quick Boils and True Simmers

With 3,900 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer.

UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element

UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element

Air Fry Setting

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy, crowd‑pleasing flavor fast—with no preheating required and no extra countertop gadget needed. Simply press Air Fry to prepare favorites like French fries, hot wings, and more.High temperatures and a powerful convection fan work together to create the crave‑worthy crunch you love while using significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, making it a healthier alternative without sacrificing flavor—or adding the guilt.

Air Fry Setting

Air Fry Setting

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

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