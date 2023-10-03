About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™

LSSE3026ST

Probake Convection™

EasyClean™ Interior

Infrared Grill

SmartThinQ

Brilliantly Lit A premium range should meet your needs and look beautiful doing it. The Brilliant Blue Interior provides an upscale look with premium interior design.

Premium Interior Design

The best view in the kitchen! This supersized window allows you to easily check the progress of a meal no matter where it’s placed in the oven.

WideView™ Window

Easy Operation at a touch. IntuiTouch™, with scrolling IntuiScroll™ display, makes operating your gas range a snap. The left side of the panel mirrors the cooktop burners, while the right side controls the oven functions.

IntuiTouch™ Control System

Integrated Pro-Style Design

Designed with seamless integration in mind, the new LG Studio gas range reflects pro-style details that add more robust, timeless feel. With its brushed stainless steel finish coupled with durable, heavy-duty metal knobs, you can look and feel like a pro cooking with this range. With a depth that lines up with standard kitchen countertops, the LG slide-in gas range offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen and makes cooking a pleasure.

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

No more getting burned by inconsistent baking. LG ProBake Convection™ delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

A clean oven in just 10 minutes

LG EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.

Cook More

The 6.3 cu. ft. oven capacity give you more space and gives you the
flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.

LG's Fastest Boiling Burner

Busy cooks, rejoice: LG UltraHeat 18,500 BTU burners deliver every bit of the precision you love about gas with even more power. No more waiting around to bring water and other liquids to a boil.

A Stylish Take on Convenience

Stop reaching over hot pans to adjust your cooktop burners. Sleek, angled controls put power and visibility at your fingertips while bringing an updated, stylish look to your kitchen.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16" (w/ handle)
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

BRAND

LG STUDIO

Yes

LG Brand

No

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

Yes

Freestanding

No

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

ProBakeConvection™

Yes

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

GENERAL

Studio

Yes

TYPE

Type

Electric Slide-In Range

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

0.8

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

Inner: 1,600W Outer: 2,400W

Convection (Watt)

2,500W

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

ProBakeConvection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes (3 hr. / 4 hr. / 5hr.)

Delay Clean

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

No. of Racks

2 Heavy, 1 Gliding

No. of Rack Positions

7

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP FEATURES

Type

Radiant

No of Radiant Elements

5 (1 dual, 1 triple)

Element Size/Wattage

Yes

Left Rear

6" - 1,200W

Right Rear

6" - 1,200W

Left Front (Dual Element)

9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W

Right Front (Triple Element)

12" 9" 6" - 3,000W / 2,200W / 1,100W

Center (Warming Zone)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

DRAWER

Capacity

0.8 cu.ft.

Type

Warming

Levels

3

Time Control

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD (White/Red)

Language

English

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless-Steel

Handle/Knobs

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

216.1

Product Weight (lbs)

165.6

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 7/8”

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 45 1/2" x 30 1/2"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating @208V

50.5A

Amp Rating @240V

40A

KW Rating @208V

10.5kW

KW Rating @240V

13.5kW

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

2

Gliding Rack

1

Cleaning Pad

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Cooktop Cream / Cleaner

1

Cooktop Sponge

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODE

LSSE3026ST

048231319621

