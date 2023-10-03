About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO- 4.7 cu.ft. Capacity Built In Wall Oven

Specs

Reviews

Support

LSWS305ST

All Spec

GENERAL

Studio

Yes

TYPE

Type

Single Wall Oven/Self-Cleaning

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

4.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Display

6.3” SmoothTouch™ LCD

Access Control

Control Lockout

No of My Menu Selections

10

Gourmet Recipe Bank

100 Recipes/42 Auto Cook Menu

ADA Compliant

Yes

OVEN SPECIFICATIONS

Variable Cleaning Time

2hr, 3hr, 4hr

Variable Broil

Full, Center/High, Med, Low

Broil Element

2500W Inner/1500W Outer

Broil Element Pass

8

Bake Element Type

2500W

Convection Conversion

Hidden, 8 Pass

Convection System

Yes

- Crisp

Yes

- Healthier Roast

Yes

- Bake

Yes

- Roast

Yes

Convection Element

2500W Carbon Heater

Proofing

-

Variable Warm

High, Med, Low

12 hrs Shut-Off

Yes

WideView™ Window

Yes

No of Lights

3 (Halogen Lamp - 3 Dimension Lighting)

No of Racks

2 Heavy Duty Racks with 1 Gliding Rack

No of Rack Positions

5

Accessories

Broiler Pan / Meat Probe

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

29 3/4” x 29 5/16” x 23 1/2”

Cut-Out (WxHxD)

28 1/2” x 29” x 23 1/2”

Net Weight

157 lbs.

POWER SOURCE/WARRANTY

Electrical Requirements

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC, 4.1kW

Limited Warranty

2 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODE

LSWS3055ST

48231316613

