LG STUDIO- 4.7 cu.ft. Capacity Built In Wall Oven
All Spec
-
Studio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Single Wall Oven/Self-Cleaning
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
4.7 cu.ft.
-
Display
-
6.3” SmoothTouch™ LCD
-
Access Control
-
Control Lockout
-
No of My Menu Selections
-
10
-
Gourmet Recipe Bank
-
100 Recipes/42 Auto Cook Menu
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
2hr, 3hr, 4hr
-
Variable Broil
-
Full, Center/High, Med, Low
-
Broil Element
-
2500W Inner/1500W Outer
-
Broil Element Pass
-
8
-
Bake Element Type
-
2500W
-
Convection Conversion
-
Hidden, 8 Pass
-
Convection System
-
Yes
-
- Crisp
-
Yes
-
- Healthier Roast
-
Yes
-
- Bake
-
Yes
-
- Roast
-
Yes
-
Convection Element
-
2500W Carbon Heater
-
Proofing
-
-
-
Variable Warm
-
High, Med, Low
-
12 hrs Shut-Off
-
Yes
-
WideView™ Window
-
Yes
-
No of Lights
-
3 (Halogen Lamp - 3 Dimension Lighting)
-
No of Racks
-
2 Heavy Duty Racks with 1 Gliding Rack
-
No of Rack Positions
-
5
-
Accessories
-
Broiler Pan / Meat Probe
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Oven Interior
-
Brilliant Blue
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handle
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 3/4” x 29 5/16” x 23 1/2”
-
Cut-Out (WxHxD)
-
28 1/2” x 29” x 23 1/2”
-
Net Weight
-
157 lbs.
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC, 4.1kW
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Parts & Labour
-
LSWS3055ST
-
48231316613
