LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Studio
-
Yes
-
Oven
-
SmoothGlass Touch + Knob
-
Display
-
White VFD
-
Control Lock Function
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Capacity (cu.ft)
-
4.70
-
Interior Colour
-
Blue
-
Self-clean
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
Yes (3,4,5 hrs)
-
Variable Broil
-
Yes (Full, Center / High, Med, Low)
-
Broil Element
-
2,500 watts inner /
1,500 watts outer
-
Broil Element Pass
-
8
-
Bake Element
-
2,500 watts
-
Bake Element Type
-
Hidden (8 Pass)
-
No. rack positions
-
5
-
12 hrs. shut-off
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
3 (Halogen Lamp -
3 dimension lighting)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Element
-
Yes (2,000 watts)
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Variable Warm
-
Yes (High, Med, Low)
-
Colour & Material
-
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
-
Product
-
29-3/4"(W) x 29-5/16"(H) x 24-1/2"(D)
-
Cut-out
-
28-1/2"(W) x 29"(H) x 23-1/2"(D)
-
Packing
-
33"(W) x 30"(D) x 34"(H)
-
Net weight (kg)
-
Approx. 71.2 kg (157lbs)
-
Gross weight (kg)
-
Approx. 81.2 kg (179lbs)
-
Stuffing Quantity (40ft High)
-
84 units
-
Rating
-
4.1 KW
-
Electric Supply
-
120/240 VAC,120/208 VAC
-
Max. Amp Load
-
17.3A
-
Broiler Pan
-
1
-
Grid
-
1
-
Meat probe
-
1
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
2
-
Gliding Rack
-
1
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Years Parts and Labour
-
LSWS306ST
-
048232 333213
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
Electric
-
Yes
-
Wall Oven
-
Yes
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
