LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection

LSWS306ST

LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection

LSWS306ST Double Wall Oven

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
4.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 29 5/16" x 24 1/2"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

GENERAL

Studio

Yes

CONTROL

Oven

SmoothGlass Touch + Knob

Display

White VFD

Control Lock Function

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

NFC

Yes

OVEN

Capacity (cu.ft)

4.70

Interior Colour

Blue

Self-clean

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes (3,4,5 hrs)

Variable Broil

Yes (Full, Center / High, Med, Low)

Broil Element

2,500 watts inner /
1,500 watts outer

Broil Element Pass

8

Bake Element

2,500 watts

Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 Pass)

No. rack positions

5

12 hrs. shut-off

Yes

Lighting

3 (Halogen Lamp -
3 dimension lighting)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Element

Yes (2,000 watts)

Proof

Yes

Variable Warm

Yes (High, Med, Low)

HANDLE

Colour & Material

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

DIMENSIONS

Product

29-3/4"(W) x 29-5/16"(H) x 24-1/2"(D)

Cut-out

28-1/2"(W) x 29"(H) x 23-1/2"(D)

Packing

33"(W) x 30"(D) x 34"(H)

Net weight (kg)

Approx. 71.2 kg (157lbs)

Gross weight (kg)

Approx. 81.2 kg (179lbs)

Stuffing Quantity (40ft High)

84 units

POWER

Rating

4.1 KW

Electric Supply

120/240 VAC,120/208 VAC

Max. Amp Load

17.3A

ACCESSORIES

Broiler Pan

1

Grid

1

Meat probe

1

Heavy Duty Rack

2

Gliding Rack

1

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Years Parts and Labour

UPC

LSWS306ST

048232 333213

BRAND

LG STUDIO

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

TYPE

Wall Oven

Yes

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

