4.7 cu. ft. Single Wall Oven (Stainless Steel)

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.7 cu. ft. Single Wall Oven (Stainless Steel)

LWS3081ST

4.7 cu. ft. Single Wall Oven (Stainless Steel)

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Single Wall Oven

Capacity

4.7 cu.ft.

CONTROLS

Display

White LCD Touch (Rectangular)

No of My Menus

10

Gourmet Recipe

100 Recipes / 42 Auto Cook Menu

Access Control

Control Lockout

OVEN

Self Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes

Variable Broil

Full, Centre/High, Med, Low

Broil Element

2,500W Inner / 1,500W Outer

Broil Element Pass

8

Bake Element

2,500W

Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 Pass)

No of Rack Positions

5

No of Racks

3 Heavy Duty (Includes 1 Glide Rack)

12 hrs. shut-off

Yes

No. of light

3 (Halogen Lamp - 3 Dimension Lighting)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Element

2500W Carbon Heater

Proof

Yes

Variable Warm

High, Med, Low

Specialized Cooking

Healthier Roast (Reduced Fat Cook), Crisp Convection

Broiler Pan

Yes

Meat Probe

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (ST)

Interior Color

Blue

POWER SOURCE

Rating

4.1 KW , 3.0 KW

Electric Supply

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

Max. Amp Load

240 VAC: 30 Amp / 208VAC: Amp

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

29 3/4" x 29 5/16" x 24 3/8"

Cut-Out (WxHxD)

28 1/2" x 28 15/16" x 23 1/2"

Carton (WxHxD)

33 11/16" x 34 1/6" x 30 9/16"

Net Weight

154 lbs (70 kg)

Gross Weight

187 lbs (85 kg)

UPC CODE

UPC Code

048231 316385

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

