4.7 cu. ft. Single Wall Oven (Stainless Steel)
All Spec
-
Type
-
Single Wall Oven
-
Capacity
-
4.7 cu.ft.
-
Display
-
White LCD Touch (Rectangular)
-
No of My Menus
-
10
-
Gourmet Recipe
-
100 Recipes / 42 Auto Cook Menu
-
Access Control
-
Control Lockout
-
Self Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
Yes
-
Variable Broil
-
Full, Centre/High, Med, Low
-
Broil Element
-
2,500W Inner / 1,500W Outer
-
Broil Element Pass
-
8
-
Bake Element
-
2,500W
-
Bake Element Type
-
Hidden (8 Pass)
-
No of Rack Positions
-
5
-
No of Racks
-
3 Heavy Duty (Includes 1 Glide Rack)
-
12 hrs. shut-off
-
Yes
-
No. of light
-
3 (Halogen Lamp - 3 Dimension Lighting)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Element
-
2500W Carbon Heater
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Variable Warm
-
High, Med, Low
-
Specialized Cooking
-
Healthier Roast (Reduced Fat Cook), Crisp Convection
-
Broiler Pan
-
Yes
-
Meat Probe
-
Yes
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Interior Color
-
Blue
-
Rating
-
4.1 KW , 3.0 KW
-
Electric Supply
-
120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC
-
Max. Amp Load
-
240 VAC: 30 Amp / 208VAC: Amp
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 3/4" x 29 5/16" x 24 3/8"
-
Cut-Out (WxHxD)
-
28 1/2" x 28 15/16" x 23 1/2"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
33 11/16" x 34 1/6" x 30 9/16"
-
Net Weight
-
154 lbs (70 kg)
-
Gross Weight
-
187 lbs (85 kg)
-
UPC Code
-
048231 316385
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
