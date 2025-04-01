*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Powerful air filtration

*Reduces mold

-Test application number: CT24-097356E

-Test date: `24.11.12 ~`24.12.12

-Target model: AS35*GW*0

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.7±0.5℃, Humidity 51.0±2.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

-Test method: Reduction test for Ariborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

*Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals

-Test application number: CT24-105610

-Test date: '24. 12.4~'24.12.12

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test model: AS35*GW*0

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

-Test method: NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)

-Test results: NO₂ (over 62% removal after 30 minutes of operation)

-Test mode: 4 stages (rated air volume)

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Reduces viruses

-Test application number: CT24-069319-02-1

-Test date: '24.12.16

-Target model: AS3**GWG0

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum air flow

-Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 30 min, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 30 min, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC 13706-B1)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 95.0% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Reduces bacteria (germ)

-Test application number: CT24-069319-02-2

-Test date: '24.12.16

-Target model: AS3**GWG0

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum air flow

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test bacteria: S.epidermidis (ATCC12228)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 99.5% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

2)PM 1.0 Sensor

-The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm

-Test application number: CT24-105346E

-Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05

-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

-Test product: AS35*GW*0

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

-Operating conditions: Turbo

-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

3)LG ThinQ

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

