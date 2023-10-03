We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG TrueSteam® Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999% reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle. Other LG dishwashers are NSF certified when operated on the High Temp Cycle.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Manufacturer
-
LG
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Front Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
Wheel
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12.5
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
9
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
258
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cycle)
-
2.9
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
5 (Auto, Heavy, Normal, Turbo, Machine Clean)
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
6 (Flex Zone, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Up to 12 hours
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Flex Zone
-
Yes
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
88.9
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
75.6
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry™
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
50
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash™
-
QuadWash™
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
Buy Directly
LDFN3432T
Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and EasyRack® Plus