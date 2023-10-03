About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Fully Integrated Dishwasher with Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Fully Integrated Dishwasher with Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

LDF7561ST

Fully Integrated Dishwasher with Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

14

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

12"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

14"

RACKS AND BASKETS

Cutlery Baskets

3-in-1 Detachable Baskets

Stemware Holders

Yes

Racks and Tines

Nylon Coated with Rounded Tips

Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Upper Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines

Yes

Lower Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines

Yes

Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes

FEATURES

Slim Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Overflow Detector

Yes

120 F Inlet Water Capability

Yes

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

Delay Start

Up To 19 Hours

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel ™ Quiet Operation

Yes

PERFORMANCE

7 Wash Cycles

Power Scrub, Normal, Dual Wash, Delicate, Quick and Dry, Quick, Rinse Only

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Multi Level Water Direction

5

Hybrid Condensing Drying System

Yes

Dual Spray Intensity Feature

Yes

Variable Spray Intensities

Strong/Medium/Soft

Sanitary Rinse Cycle

Yes

Extra Rinse Option

Yes

Multi-Level Water Direction

5

Noise Level

45 dB

STYLE AND DESIGN

Electronic Controls

Hidden SmoothTouch™ Controls with LED Display

Time Remaining Indicator

Yes

Rinse-Aid Indicator

Yes

SignaLight ™ Cycle Indicator Lights

2: Operating - Clean

Tub Material

Stainless Steel

Handle

Matching Commercial Handle

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

ENERGY

Energy Star

Yes

POWER SOURCE/RATING

Ratings Requirements Type

UL Listed, 120 V/60 Hz, 12 Amps

Circuit Breaker Size

15 Amps

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Dimensions WxHxD

23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"

Clearances WxHxD

24" x 34" x 25"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

93.7 lbs / 99.9 lbs

UPC CODE

LDF7561ST

772454 060021

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Labour, 2 Years Parts, 5 Years on Control Board and Rack parts, and the Stainless Steel Tub or Liner, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor

What people are saying