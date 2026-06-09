About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless

LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless

LDNPC44CS
Front view of LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
Front view of LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS
LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Top Control, Stainless, LDNPC44CS

Key Features

  • FlushFit™
  • AutoVent™ Dry
  • LoDecibel™ Operation (46 dB)
  • 3rd Rack
  • Floor Status Indicator
More

FlushFit™

Seamless Design for A Modern Upgrade

Flush appliance installation is among the hottest kitchen trends, but rest assured the sleek, integrated design of this LG dishwasher will remain timeless. LG fits your space while fitting an impressive 16 place settings in a single load. It's an instant kitchen upgrade.

FlushFit™

AutoVent™ Dry

AutoVent™ Dry further adds to drying performance and energy efficiency by slightly opening the door at the end of the cycle to allow fresh air to circulate, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.

LoDecibel™ Operation (46 dB)

So Quiet, You Can Use Your Indoor Voice

Now you can run the dishwasher whenever you want—day or night. The 46 dB cleaning cycle is so quiet that you won’t have to worry about interrupting post-dinner-party conversations or naptime. Especially important for homes with open floor plans where sound readily travels from room to room.

LoDecibel™ Operation (46 dB)

LoDecibel™ Operation (46 dB)

3rd Rack

A Convenient Spot for Hard-to-Fit Items

From flatware to long-handled utensils to mini tart pans, items that may otherwise need to be washed by hand finally have their place in the dishwasher.

The convenient 3rd rack holds utensils in a variety of shapes and sizes so you can save time and wash fewer loads.

An open dishwasher shows a third rack storing flatware and long utensils.

An open dishwasher shows a third rack storing flatware and long utensils.

Floor Status Indicator

Cycle Completion Indicator

Now there's no more guessing when your dish cycle is complete. Floor status indicator projects a white light onto the floor just in front of the door to let you know when the cycle is finished.

Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LDNPC44CS
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
220
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
2 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS(Mirror Coat)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    16

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    No

  • Gliding Type 3rd

    No

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • BlastZone™

    No

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12 1/2

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    7 1/8

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    5

  • Number of Options

    5

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Tub Clean(Steam)_Downloaded

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • Intensive

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • Half Load

    No

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Express

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Eco

    No

  • DryBoost

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Delicate

    No

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Auto

    Yes

  • 1 Hour

    No

  • Dual Zone

    No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    220

  • Energy Star

    Yes

APPERANCE

  • Child-Lock Indicator

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    Yes

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

  • CycleTrack™

    No

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • Salt Refill Indicator

    No

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    No

  • Sliding 3rd Rack

    No

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Temperature Display

    No

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    No

KEY FEATURE

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    46

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Hidden Water Heater

    Yes

  • Drying System

    AOD

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    No

  • QuadWash™

    No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    75

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    88.2

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    2 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4

GENERAL

  • Manufacturer

    LG

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.