24000 BTU DUALCOOL Prestige Single Split Air Conditioner

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Human Detecting Sensor

-This function can be turned on/off through remote control or LG ThinQ.

-The “Human Detecting Sensor” operates only cooling and heating mode.

-The Human Detecting Sensor range is up to 5m. Depending on usage conditions, sensor detection range may be shortened.

-The judgment time of absence human detection can be set from 20 to 120 minutes through LG ThinQ(Default 20 minutes).

2)Soft Air

-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.

-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.

-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.

-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.

-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.

-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24℃.

3)DUAL Vane

-Date 2023.10.

-Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode

-Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

-Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

-Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions

4)22% longer

-Date: 2024.12, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,

-Test conditions: Product installation height 2.0m, Fan mode airflow, vane angle P1.

-Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.

-Test model: S3-Q24121D0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

-Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.

-The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

5)Sleep Timer+

-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.

-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.

-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.

-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.

-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28℃.

6)Extreme cold

-Test Date: 2024.11.

-Testing Institution: LG Air Conditioning Test Laboratory

-Test Model: S3-W12121GA

-Test Conditions: Indoor DB 21.1℃(WB 15.6℃), Outdoor DB -25℃, DB -35℃, Set Temperature 29℃, Airflow Speed High (F5), Heating Mode Operation

-Test Method: The product was operated under the proposed test conditions, with separate measurements taken for outdoor temperature of -25℃ and -35℃, and the average performance of the product was measured for 35 minutes in a stable state for each conditions.

-Test Results:

-Outdoor -25℃ Condition: Heating Rated Capacity 13,000 Btu/h vs. 13,250 Btu/h (over 100%) Heating performance confirmed

-Outdoor -35℃ Condition: Heating Rated Capacity 13,000 Btu/h vs. 9,319 Btu/h (over 70%) Heating performance confirmed

-The heating function may decrease as the outdoor temperature drops.

-The results are based on LG Laboratory testing and may vary depending on installation and operating conditions.

7)Window open detection

-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.

-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.

-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).

-The default energy saving mode operating time is 10 minutes and can be set up to 60 minutes through LG ThinQ.

8)Freeze Cleaning

-TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230H9, KR237102, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG.

-This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.

-Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

-Test period: 2023. 04~05

-Test Model: SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)

-Test bacteria: Up to 99.0% reduction rate of "Pseudomonas aeruginosa" confirmed

-This function can be operated through ThinQ only.

-Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

9)LG ThinQ

-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

-Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.