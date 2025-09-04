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Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 24k Btu

Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 24k Btu

KNMAB241A
Front view of Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 24k Btu KNMAB241A
Front view of the LG wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted
Left side view of the LG wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted
Right side view of the LG wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted
Front view of Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 24k Btu KNMAB241A
Front view of the LG wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted
Left side view of the LG wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted
Right side view of the LG wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted

Key Features

  • Advanced comfort control with four-way auto swing, jet cool/jet heat, sleep mode, and chaos wind for optimized airflow
  • Wi-fi enabled LG ThinQ® control app
  • Comes with leak detection sensor
  • 3M Micro dust filter
  • Eco-Friendly Design: Utilizes R32 refrigerant for lower global warming potential
  • Ultra quiet operation (down to 26 dB)
More

Fast Cooling

Jet Cool boosts airflow for rapid cooling, while 4-Way Swing distributes air quickly and widely.

Smart Control with LG ThinQ

Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    208/230 V 60 Hz 1 Ph

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    7000

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    7500

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)

    14AWG x 3 / 18AWG x 2

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    21.5(27/32) / 16.0(5/8)

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Munsell 7.5BG

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9016

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 16 x 20

  • Fin Type

    Slit(Half)

  • Material (Tube/Fin)

    CU/AL

  • No.

    1

  • Tube Diameter/Thickness

    7.0/0.25

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (ft³/min)

    - / 597 / 452 / 367

  • Air Flow Rate(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L) (ft³/min)

    - / 597 / 452 / 367

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Output (No.)

    1

  • Output (W)

    60

  • Type

    BLDC

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Power Level)

    ISO 3741

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Flare

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Flare

  • Gas(Indoor Unit) (mm(inch))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Liquid(Indoor Unit) (mm(inch))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • Fuse

    T3.15A / 250V

  • Overload Protector for Fan Motor

    Thermal Protector for Fan Motor

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Maximum Running Current (A)

    0.4

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 46 / 41 / 36

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    12

  • Shipping (kg)

    13.6

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