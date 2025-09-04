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Single Split, Universal Outdoor Unit, 36k Btu, R32
Single Split, Universal Outdoor Unit, 36k Btu, R32
Key Features
- Compatiable with indoor ducted and ductless unit including coil central system
- Inverter Variable-Speed Compressor: Maintains consistent temperatures while helping to reduce energy consumption
- Compatible for low ambient continuous cooling (for application such as data centers, medical offices, server rooms, mechanical rooms)
- Hybrid dual fuel system (if paired with existing furnace)
- Optional Base Pan Heater for reliable defrost
High energy efficiency
LG provides efficient and powerful cooling with an advanced compressor and technologies.
Powerful cooling
LG outdoor units are compatible with low-ambient, continuous cooling environments such as data centers.
All Spec
CLASSIFICATION
Chassis
U60A
COMPRESSOR
Model x No.
RJB036MAB x 1
Motor Output (W x No.)
3,198 x 1
Motor Type
BLDC
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
1,100 x 1
Oil Type
FVC68L
Type
Scroll
CONNECTING CABLE
Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F) (mm² × cores)
AWG 10 x 3
DIMENSIONS
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
950 x 1380 x 330
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1147 x 1463 x 461
EXTERIOR
Color
Warm Gray
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2x32x14
Corrosion Protection (Coating)
GOLD
Face Area (㎡)
1.26
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
Material (Tube/Fin)
Cu / Al
No.
2
OUTDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Max) (㎥/min x No.)
55 x 2
Type
Axial
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
Output (W x No.)
124x2
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Flare
Connection Type(Liquid)
Flare
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
POWER SUPPLY
Case 1
60 Hz 208/230 V 1 Ph
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
176~264
PROTECTION DEVICE
High Pressure Prevention
Yes
Discharge Tempreature Control
Yes
Inverter Protection
Yes
REFRIGERANT
Control Type
Electronic Expansion Valve
Precharged Amount (kg)
3
Type
R32
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
86.3
Shipping (kg)
97.2
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