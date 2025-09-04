About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Single Split, Universal Outdoor Unit, 36k Btu, R32

Single Split, Universal Outdoor Unit, 36k Btu, R32

KUSXB361A
Front view of Single Split, Universal Outdoor Unit, 36k Btu, R32 KUSXB361A
Front view of Single Split, Universal Outdoor Unit, 36k Btu, R32 KUSXB361A

Key Features

  • Compatiable with indoor ducted and ductless unit including coil central system
  • Inverter Variable-Speed Compressor: Maintains consistent temperatures while helping to reduce energy consumption
  • Compatible for low ambient continuous cooling (for application such as data centers, medical offices, server rooms, mechanical rooms)
  • Hybrid dual fuel system (if paired with existing furnace)
  • Optional Base Pan Heater for reliable defrost
More

High energy efficiency

LG provides efficient and powerful cooling with an advanced compressor and technologies.

Powerful cooling

LG outdoor units are compatible with low-ambient, continuous cooling environments such as data centers.

Silent operation for outdoor unit

The outdoor unit’s low-noise operation creates a more comfortable and quieter atmosphere.

Print

All Spec

CLASSIFICATION

  • Chassis

    U60A

COMPRESSOR

  • Model x No.

    RJB036MAB x 1

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    3,198 x 1

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)

    1,100 x 1

  • Oil Type

    FVC68L

  • Type

    Scroll

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F) (mm² × cores)

    AWG 10 x 3

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    950 x 1380 x 330

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1147 x 1463 x 461

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Warm Gray

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2x32x14

  • Corrosion Protection (Coating)

    GOLD

  • Face Area (㎡)

    1.26

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

  • Material (Tube/Fin)

    Cu / Al

  • No.

    2

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate(Max) (㎥/min x No.)

    55 x 2

  • Type

    Axial

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Output (W x No.)

    124x2

  • Type

    BLDC

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Flare

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Flare

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    60 Hz 208/230 V 1 Ph

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    176~264

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • High Pressure Prevention

    Yes

  • Discharge Tempreature Control

    Yes

  • Inverter Protection

    Yes

REFRIGERANT

  • Control Type

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    3

  • Type

    R32

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    86.3

  • Shipping (kg)

    97.2

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.