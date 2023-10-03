About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Specs

Reviews

Support

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

LP0818WNR

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

SUMMARY

Print
Capacity (BTU)
8,000
Dimension
430 x 695 x 325 mm
ThinQ
No
10 YEAR WARRANTY
No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

490 x 880 x 395 mm

Product Dimensions (WxHxD)

430 x 695 x 325 mm

Net Weight (kg)

26.5

Shipping Weight (kg)

32

PERFORMANCE

ASHRAE 128 STD - Cooling BTU Performance

8,000

US DOE STD - Cooling BTU Performance

5,500

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

200

Dehumidification (Pts/hr)

4.9

Refrigerant (oz)

R410A

Noise - Front dB (A) (High/Low)

53/50

Dry Air Flow (CFM)

230

FEATURES

Fan Speed (Cooling)

2

Fan Speed (Fan Only)

2

Indoor Fan Type

Blower

Air Deflection

2-Way

Thermostat Control

Thermistor

Remote Control

Yes

Compressor

Rotary

Air Discharge Type

Inclinded and Top

Chassis Type

Fixed

Auto Restart

Yes

Outdoor Vent / Exhaust

Exhaust Only (1.5M)

Timer

24Hr, On/Off

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

Voltage / 60 Hz

115 V

CEC - Cooling Power (W)

1,300

CEC - Cooling Current (A)

11.6

DOE - Cooling Power (W)

1,100

DOE - Cooling Current (A)

9.6

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Color

White

Installation Kit

Yes

Air Filter

Washable

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year Parts and Labor

What people are saying